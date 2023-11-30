Wall Street Analyst Resumed Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Allogene Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ALLO] loss -11.63% or -0.3 points to close at $2.28 with a heavy trading volume of 4238273 shares. The company report on November 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Allogene Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on Next Generation Cloak™ and Dagger™ Technologies at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting.

Cloak™ and Dagger™ Technologies Show Potential to Reduce Dependence on Standard Lymphodepletion and Enhance Performance of AlloCAR T™ Cells.

Data from Preclinical Study of Cloak™ Technology Highlights Ability to Engineer Allogeneic Cells to Evade Detection by the Host Immune System.

It opened the trading session at $2.58, the shares rose to $2.75 and dropped to $2.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALLO points out that the company has recorded -56.57% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 1.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, ALLO reached to a volume of 4238273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLO shares is $13.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allogene Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2019.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

Trading performance analysis for ALLO stock

Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.15. With this latest performance, ALLO shares dropped by -17.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.41 for Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.98, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 4.63 for the last 200 days.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -138044.86 and a Gross Margin at -6783.95. Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -136885.60.

Return on Total Capital for ALLO is now -38.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.19. Additionally, ALLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO] managed to generate an average of -$921,418 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.58 and a Current Ratio set at 12.58.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc go to 1.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO]

The top three institutional holders of ALLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ALLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ALLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.