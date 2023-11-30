Wall Street Analyst Initiated Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [NASDAQ: CRDO] gained 3.89% or 0.72 points to close at $19.25 with a heavy trading volume of 2984401 shares. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 4:07 PM that Credo Introduces World’s First 800G DSP for Linear Receive Optics, Targeting Hyperscale and AI Data Centers.

Optimized DSP Reduces Module Power and Cost, Enabling Robust System Performance.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) today announced availability of an industry first, the Dove 850 800G Digital Signal Processor (DSP) IC, optimized for Linear Receive Optics (LRO), also known within the industry as Half-retimed Linear Optics (HALO). In an LRO transceiver or Active Optical Cable (AOC), only the transmit path from the electrical input to the optical line side output includes a DSP for signal retiming and equalization. The Dove 850 is a unidirectional 8 x 112 Gb/s DSP purpose built for this LRO architecture.

It opened the trading session at $18.94, the shares rose to $19.42 and dropped to $18.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRDO points out that the company has recorded 43.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -167.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, CRDO reached to a volume of 2984401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRDO shares is $19.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRDO stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRDO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

Trading performance analysis for CRDO stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.53. With this latest performance, CRDO shares gained by 41.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.97 for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.82, while it was recorded at 18.95 for the last single week of trading, and 13.61 for the last 200 days.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.22 and a Gross Margin at +57.65. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.98.

Return on Total Capital for CRDO is now -5.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.46. Additionally, CRDO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] managed to generate an average of -$37,779 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.97 and a Current Ratio set at 10.27.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]

