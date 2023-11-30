Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] Revenue clocked in at $6.17 billion, down -34.10% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Victoria’s Secret & Co [NYSE: VSCO] closed the trading session at $23.58 on 11/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.81, while the highest price level was $24.0275. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Victoria’s Secret & Co. Reports third quarter 2023 results within previous guidance range.

November sales growth supports view of Company’s fourth quarter sales and earnings expectations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.10 percent and weekly performance of 11.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 36.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, VSCO reached to a volume of 4910423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSCO shares is $19.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Victoria’s Secret & Co is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.31.

VSCO stock trade performance evaluation

Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.65. With this latest performance, VSCO shares gained by 36.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.28 for Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.17, while it was recorded at 21.94 for the last single week of trading, and 23.43 for the last 200 days.

Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.09 and a Gross Margin at +35.81. Victoria’s Secret & Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.49.

Return on Total Capital for VSCO is now 16.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 108.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 727.42. Additionally, VSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 645.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] managed to generate an average of $11,226 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.Victoria’s Secret & Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VSCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VSCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.