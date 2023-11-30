Verve Therapeutics Inc [VERV] Is Currently -6.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Verve Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: VERV] slipped around -0.73 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $11.20 at the close of the session, down -6.12%. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 10:37 PM that Verve Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Private Placement.

Concurrent with the public offering, Verve has agreed to sell, subject to the consummation of the public offering and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, in a private placement exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), 2,296,317 shares of its common stock to Eli Lilly and Company, at a price per share equal to the public offering price, for total gross proceeds of approximately $23.0 million.

Verve Therapeutics Inc stock is now -42.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VERV Stock saw the intraday high of $12.00 and lowest of $10.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.69, which means current price is +36.25% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, VERV reached a trading volume of 4877038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verve Therapeutics Inc [VERV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERV shares is $46.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERV stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Verve Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verve Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 93.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.61.

How has VERV stock performed recently?

Verve Therapeutics Inc [VERV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, VERV shares gained by 19.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.74 for Verve Therapeutics Inc [VERV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.05, while it was recorded at 11.77 for the last single week of trading, and 15.66 for the last 200 days.

Verve Therapeutics Inc [VERV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verve Therapeutics Inc [VERV] shares currently have an operating margin of -8536.17 and a Gross Margin at -245.75. Verve Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8108.55.

Return on Total Capital for VERV is now -33.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verve Therapeutics Inc [VERV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.87. Additionally, VERV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verve Therapeutics Inc [VERV] managed to generate an average of -$771,505 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Verve Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.41 and a Current Ratio set at 14.41.

Insider trade positions for Verve Therapeutics Inc [VERV]

