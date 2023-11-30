Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] Is Currently -1.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Unitedhealth Group Inc [NYSE: UNH] slipped around -5.55 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $534.98 at the close of the session, down -1.03%. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 4:15 PM that UnitedHealth Group Updates Business Outlook Ahead of Investor Conference.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) issued financial guidance ahead of its annual Investor Conference which takes place on November 29, beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET.

UnitedHealth Group will introduce its 2024 outlook which includes revenues of $400 billion to $403 billion, net earnings of $26.20 to $26.70 per share and adjusted net earnings of $27.50 to $28.00 per share. Adjusted net earnings only excludes the after-tax non-cash amortization expense pertaining to acquisition-related intangible assets. Cash flows from operations are expected to range from $30 billion to $31 billion. As announced in the third quarter earnings release, UnitedHealth Group 2023 net earnings are expected to be $23.60 to $23.75 per share and adjusted net earnings $24.85 to $25.00 per share.

Unitedhealth Group Inc stock is now 0.91% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UNH Stock saw the intraday high of $541.86 and lowest of $528.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 553.00, which means current price is +20.04% above from all time high which was touched on 11/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, UNH reached a trading volume of 4548530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $592.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Unitedhealth Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unitedhealth Group Inc is set at 7.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 18.72.

How has UNH stock performed recently?

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, UNH shares gained by 0.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.92 for Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 527.65, while it was recorded at 541.99 for the last single week of trading, and 497.08 for the last 200 days.

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.77. Unitedhealth Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.21.

Return on Total Capital for UNH is now 20.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.30. Additionally, UNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] managed to generate an average of $50,300 per employee.Unitedhealth Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unitedhealth Group Inc go to 12.66%.

Insider trade positions for Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]

The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UNH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UNH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.