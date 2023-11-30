Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] Revenue clocked in at $1.30 billion, down -53.86% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE: TUP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.76% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.35%. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Tupperware Brands Announces CEO Transition and Board Refreshment.

Proven Consumer Industry Leader Laurie Ann Goldman Named President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of the Board.

Three New Directors with Financial, Transformation and Direct Sales Expertise Join Board.

Over the last 12 months, TUP stock dropped by -58.92%. The one-year Tupperware Brands Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.25. The average equity rating for TUP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $88.38 million, with 44.52 million shares outstanding and 38.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, TUP stock reached a trading volume of 5383541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUP shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Tupperware Brands Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tupperware Brands Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07.

TUP Stock Performance Analysis:

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.35. With this latest performance, TUP shares gained by 15.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.53 for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7058, while it was recorded at 1.7160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9240 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tupperware Brands Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.60 and a Gross Margin at +63.96. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.93.

Return on Total Capital for TUP is now 21.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -277.88. Additionally, TUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 220.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 105.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] managed to generate an average of -$37,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Tupperware Brands Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.21 and a Current Ratio set at 0.43.

TUP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tupperware Brands Corporation go to 12.00%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] Institutonal Ownership Details

