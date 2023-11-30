TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON] moved up 11.38: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: TCON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.38% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.10%. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces License of Product Development Platform for $3.0 Million Upfront Payment.

“We are excited to announce the first license of our PDP to a company that recognizes the value of internalizing its clinical operations to reap the benefits of CRO-independent clinical trial implementation that we enjoy at TRACON,” said Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., TRACON’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are now in a position to widely license our PDP to allow clinical stage biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to transform their clinical operations with the expectation of potentially dramatic cost reductions and shorter clinical trial timelines.”.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, TCON stock dropped by -86.56%. The one-year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 95.0. The average equity rating for TCON stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.28 million, with 31.14 million shares outstanding and 26.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, TCON stock reached a trading volume of 4179494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Guru’s Opinion on TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCON shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCON stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70.

- Advertisements -

TCON Stock Performance Analysis:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.10. With this latest performance, TCON shares gained by 26.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.01 for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1748, while it was recorded at 0.1899 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6689 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for TCON is now -305.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -869.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,277.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -126.60. Additionally, TCON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 287.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON] managed to generate an average of -$1,618,611 per employee.TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TCON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TCON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TCON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.