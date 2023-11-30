Tapestry Inc [TPR] fell -16.83% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Tapestry Inc [NYSE: TPR] gained 2.10% on the last trading session, reaching $31.67 price per share at the time. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 10:15 AM that Giving Time, Talent, and Resources at Tapestry This Giving Tuesday.

Today is Giving Tuesday, a global movement unleashing the power of radical generosity. At Tapestry, we are committed to showing up in the communities in which we live and work, and giving our time, talents and resources. Our purpose – stretch what’s possible – comes to life when we practice generosity.

Tapestry and its house of brands live our purpose every day, not just on Giving Tuesday. Here are three examples of how our brands and people are living proof of the power of radical generosity.

Tapestry Inc represents 229.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.26 billion with the latest information. TPR stock price has been found in the range of $31.45 to $31.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 4471447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tapestry Inc [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $40.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.23.

Trading performance analysis for TPR stock

Tapestry Inc [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.28. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 12.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.29 for Tapestry Inc [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.66, while it was recorded at 30.92 for the last single week of trading, and 37.45 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc [TPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.70 and a Gross Margin at +70.88. Tapestry Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.05.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 21.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.63. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc [TPR] managed to generate an average of $50,595 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Tapestry Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.23 and a Current Ratio set at 2.02.

Tapestry Inc [TPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc go to 11.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tapestry Inc [TPR]

The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.