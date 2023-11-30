Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] Is Currently 0.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Super Micro Computer Inc [NASDAQ: SMCI] gained 0.71% on the last trading session, reaching $287.63 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Supermicro Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Manufacturer for AI, Cloud, Storage and 5G/Edge, today announced its participation in the upcoming investor conferences:.

Event: UBS Global Technology ConferenceDate: November 27-28, 2023Location: Scottsdale, AZ1x1 meetings only.

Super Micro Computer Inc represents 52.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.33 billion with the latest information. SMCI stock price has been found in the range of $286.75 to $306.516.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, SMCI reached a trading volume of 3650413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMCI shares is $375.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Super Micro Computer Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super Micro Computer Inc is set at 16.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMCI in the course of the last twelve months was 25.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

Trading performance analysis for SMCI stock

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, SMCI shares gained by 21.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 210.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.47 for Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 270.45, while it was recorded at 287.19 for the last single week of trading, and 213.68 for the last 200 days.

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.68 and a Gross Margin at +18.01. Super Micro Computer Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.98.

Return on Total Capital for SMCI is now 35.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.72. Additionally, SMCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] managed to generate an average of $124,853 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.07.Super Micro Computer Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 2.23.

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Super Micro Computer Inc go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]

The top three institutional holders of SMCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SMCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SMCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.