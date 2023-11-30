Standard Lithium Ltd [SLI] moved up 1.84: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Standard Lithium Ltd [AMEX: SLI] closed the trading session at $2.21 on 11/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.15, while the highest price level was $2.24. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Standard Lithium Provides Comprehensive Results of Its Fully Optimized and Proven DLE Process.

Ready to Scale: Setting the Pace in the Smackover With a Tested, Optimized and Proven DLE Process and a Highly Skilled Operations Team.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.08 percent and weekly performance of -9.80 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 948.49K shares, SLI reached to a volume of 3871773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Standard Lithium Ltd [SLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLI shares is $6.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Standard Lithium Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Standard Lithium Ltd is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Standard Lithium Ltd [SLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.80. With this latest performance, SLI shares dropped by -18.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.91 for Standard Lithium Ltd [SLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 3.62 for the last 200 days.

Standard Lithium Ltd [SLI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SLI is now -29.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Standard Lithium Ltd [SLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.78. Additionally, SLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Standard Lithium Ltd [SLI] managed to generate an average of -$3,499,083 per employee.Standard Lithium Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.62 and a Current Ratio set at 2.62.

Standard Lithium Ltd [SLI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SLI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SLI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SLI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.