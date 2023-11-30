ROTH Capital lifts Phunware Inc [PHUN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Phunware Inc [NASDAQ: PHUN] loss -8.46% on the last trading session, reaching $0.12 price per share at the time. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Phunware Appoints Jeremy Kidd as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Jeremy comes to Phunware with over two decades of sales leadership in mobile applications, AI, and augmented and virtual reality. Jeremy was previously VP of Sales for Phunware and in that role was responsible for some of the largest contracts in Company history, including FOX, CBS, and WWE among others. More recently, Jeremy served as VP of Strategy and Business Development at Sonic Foundry, Sr. Practice Director at KUNGFU.AI, and CEO, Co-Founder of Banjo Digital.

Phunware Inc represents 135.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.12 million with the latest information. PHUN stock price has been found in the range of $0.1178 to $0.1349.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, PHUN reached a trading volume of 4380759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Phunware Inc [PHUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $0.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for PHUN stock

Phunware Inc [PHUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.41. With this latest performance, PHUN shares dropped by -28.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.47 for Phunware Inc [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1700, while it was recorded at 0.1269 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4680 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc [PHUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Phunware Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.25 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Phunware Inc [PHUN]

