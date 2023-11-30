RBC Capital Mkts lifts UBS Group AG [UBS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] gained 3.99% or 1.05 points to close at $27.35 with a heavy trading volume of 3676824 shares. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 11:06 AM that Russell Morrison joins UBS as Financial Advisor in Jackson, Mississippi.

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Russell Morrison has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor. Russell will be teaming up with Jackson, Mississippi based team, Capitol Wealth Management, led by UBS Financial Advisors Rush Mosby and Will Mosby. Collectively, the team manages $1.8 billion in client assets.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Russell joins the UBS South Central Market, managed by Ryan McLaughlin Wood, and is located in the Jackson, Mississippi office, reporting to Sara Perez Barrett.

It opened the trading session at $26.88, the shares rose to $27.495 and dropped to $26.855, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UBS points out that the company has recorded 44.63% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -57.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

- Advertisements -

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, UBS reached to a volume of 3676824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UBS Group AG [UBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $30.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.28.

Trading performance analysis for UBS stock

UBS Group AG [UBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.44. With this latest performance, UBS shares gained by 15.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.53 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.79, while it was recorded at 26.45 for the last single week of trading, and 22.20 for the last 200 days.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UBS Group AG [UBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.90. UBS Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.19.

Return on Total Capital for UBS is now 3.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UBS Group AG [UBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 367.60. Additionally, UBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 308.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UBS Group AG [UBS] managed to generate an average of $100,365 per employee.UBS Group AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.39.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 11.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at UBS Group AG [UBS]

The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UBS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UBS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.