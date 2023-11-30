Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS] stock Upgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $22

- Advertisements -

Pan American Silver Corp [NYSE: PAAS] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $15.74 during the day while it closed the day at $15.63. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 5:05 PM that Pan American Silver Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Unaudited tabular amounts are in millions of U.S. dollars and thousands of shares, options, and warrants, except per share amounts, unless otherwise noted.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American” or the “Company”) reports unaudited results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 (“Q3 2023”).

Pan American Silver Corp stock has also gained 7.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PAAS stock has declined by -5.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.63% and lost -4.35% year-on date.

The market cap for PAAS stock reached $5.70 billion, with 364.44 million shares outstanding and 363.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, PAAS reached a trading volume of 3294204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $21.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

PAAS stock trade performance evaluation

Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.20. With this latest performance, PAAS shares gained by 4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.47 for Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.61, while it was recorded at 15.08 for the last single week of trading, and 15.83 for the last 200 days.

Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.59 and a Gross Margin at +1.02. Pan American Silver Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.86.

Return on Total Capital for PAAS is now -2.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.33. Additionally, PAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS] managed to generate an average of -$34,171 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Pan American Silver Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.29.

Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PAAS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PAAS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.