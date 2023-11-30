Oppenheimer lifts Cloudflare Inc [NET] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Cloudflare Inc [NYSE: NET] gained 5.06% or 3.77 points to close at $78.31 with a heavy trading volume of 5276540 shares. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Cloudflare Named a Leader in Edge Development Platforms by Industry Research Firm.

Cloudflare was recognized as “a great fit for enterprises looking for a development platform suitable for both performant web experiences and general-purpose workloads”.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced it was cited as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Edge Development Platforms, Q4 2023. In this evaluation, Cloudflare received the highest scores possible in 24 criteria, including pricing flexibility and transparency.

It opened the trading session at $76.00, the shares rose to $79.08 and dropped to $75.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NET points out that the company has recorded 13.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -108.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

- Advertisements -

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, NET reached to a volume of 5276540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cloudflare Inc [NET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $65.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for NET in the course of the last twelve months was 256.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.89.

Trading performance analysis for NET stock

Cloudflare Inc [NET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.04. With this latest performance, NET shares gained by 40.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.45 for Cloudflare Inc [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.40, while it was recorded at 74.78 for the last single week of trading, and 61.91 for the last 200 days.

Cloudflare Inc [NET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudflare Inc [NET] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.51 and a Gross Margin at +76.15. Cloudflare Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.83.

Return on Total Capital for NET is now -11.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cloudflare Inc [NET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.75. Additionally, NET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cloudflare Inc [NET] managed to generate an average of -$60,112 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Cloudflare Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.89 and a Current Ratio set at 3.89.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cloudflare Inc [NET]

The top three institutional holders of NET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.