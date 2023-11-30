Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Nuvve Holding Corp [NASDAQ: NVVE] closed the trading session at $0.17 on 11/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.157, while the highest price level was $0.2152. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM that Nuvve Provides Third Quarter 2023 Financial Update.

Investor Conference Call to be Held Today at 5:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM PT).

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nuvve) (Nasdaq: NVVE), a green energy technology company that provides a globally-available, commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provides other grid services, today provided a third quarter 2023 update.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -74.18 percent and weekly performance of 12.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -66.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -66.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, NVVE reached to a volume of 3964810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVVE shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Nuvve Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuvve Holding Corp is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

NVVE stock trade performance evaluation

Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.56. With this latest performance, NVVE shares gained by 4.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.67 for Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2449, while it was recorded at 0.1663 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5225 for the last 200 days.

Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -687.01 and a Gross Margin at +21.90. Nuvve Holding Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -446.99.

Return on Total Capital for NVVE is now -62.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.82. Additionally, NVVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE] managed to generate an average of -$428,905 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Nuvve Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.48.

Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE]: Institutional Ownership

