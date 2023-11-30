Netapp Inc [NTAP] Revenue clocked in at $6.09 billion, up 49.08% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Netapp Inc [NASDAQ: NTAP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.63% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.64%. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM that NetApp and AWS Deliver a Nine Times Performance Increase for Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP.

New FSx for ONTAP scale-out file systems help organizations migrate or extend high-performance data-intensive workloads to the cloud.

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, announced at re:Invent, scale-out FSx for ONTAP® file systems through its collaboration with AWS. Scale-out file systems offer up to nine times higher storage performance compared to existing file systems, enabling customers to run high-performance applications on AWS more quickly and efficiently.

Over the last 12 months, NTAP stock rose by 23.38%. The one-year Netapp Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.79. The average equity rating for NTAP stock is currently 2.59, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.70 billion, with 212.00 million shares outstanding and 208.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, NTAP stock reached a trading volume of 8399413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Netapp Inc [NTAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTAP shares is $87.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Netapp Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Nov-30-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netapp Inc is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTAP in the course of the last twelve months was 18.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

NTAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Netapp Inc [NTAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.64. With this latest performance, NTAP shares gained by 25.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.33 for Netapp Inc [NTAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.95, while it was recorded at 80.41 for the last single week of trading, and 71.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Netapp Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netapp Inc [NTAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.15 and a Gross Margin at +65.72. Netapp Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.04.

Return on Total Capital for NTAP is now 30.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 127.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Netapp Inc [NTAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 231.58. Additionally, NTAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 227.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Netapp Inc [NTAP] managed to generate an average of $106,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Netapp Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

NTAP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netapp Inc go to 8.80%.

Netapp Inc [NTAP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NTAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NTAP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NTAP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.