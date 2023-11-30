Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Desktop Metal Inc [DM] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Desktop Metal Inc [NYSE: DM] closed the trading session at $0.65 on 11/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.65, while the highest price level was $0.7245. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Desktop Health Announces First Patients Treated with FDA-Cleared CMFlex™ – an Off-the-Shelf 3D Printed Synthetic Bone Graft Product Pioneered by Dimension Inx on the 3D-Bioplotter®.

Chicago-based Dimension Inx, a regenerative therapeutics company, has now had its innovative CMFlex material implanted in multiple patients.

CMFlex is an off-the-shelf, customizable bone graft material indicated for maxillofacial, mandibular, and dental bone defects.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.11 percent and weekly performance of -13.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -64.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -61.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, DM reached to a volume of 5219777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Desktop Metal Inc [DM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $0.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

DM stock trade performance evaluation

Desktop Metal Inc [DM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.26. With this latest performance, DM shares dropped by -22.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.37 for Desktop Metal Inc [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0614, while it was recorded at 0.7178 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6826 for the last 200 days.

Desktop Metal Inc [DM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Desktop Metal Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 3.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Desktop Metal Inc [DM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Desktop Metal Inc go to 46.00%.

Desktop Metal Inc [DM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.