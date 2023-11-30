Market cap of Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] reaches 17.79B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Yum China Holdings Inc [NYSE: YUMC] loss -2.82% or -1.25 points to close at $43.00 with a heavy trading volume of 4456016 shares. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 5:45 AM that Yum China Announces 2024 Share Repurchase Programs in the U.S. and Hong Kong for US$750 million.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Yum China”) (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today announced that it has entered into share repurchase agreements in the U.S. and Hong Kong for an aggregate repurchase amount of US$750 million in 2024, as part of the capital allocation plan to return US$3 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases from 2024 to 2026.

The share repurchase agreements include approximately US$600 million under the Rule 10b5-1 of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934 in the U.S. and approximately HK$1.2 billion for a similar program in Hong Kong. The Company obtained a waiver from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, in order to allow its shareholders, regardless of the exchange on which the shares they hold are traded, equal access to the repurchase programs. The share repurchase agreements were entered into under the share repurchase authorization from the board of directors of the Company announced on November 2, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $43.75, the shares rose to $44.02 and dropped to $42.725, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for YUMC points out that the company has recorded -23.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, YUMC reached to a volume of 4456016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $61.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 24.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

Trading performance analysis for YUMC stock

Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.34. With this latest performance, YUMC shares dropped by -19.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.55 for Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.35, while it was recorded at 44.31 for the last single week of trading, and 56.70 for the last 200 days.

Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.71 and a Gross Margin at +13.90. Yum China Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.62.

Return on Total Capital for YUMC is now 8.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.96. Additionally, YUMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] managed to generate an average of $1,105 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Yum China Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.59.

Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc go to 36.04%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]

The top three institutional holders of YUMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in YUMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in YUMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.