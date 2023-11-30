Market cap of Splunk Inc [SPLK] reaches 25.38B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Splunk Inc [NASDAQ: SPLK] closed the trading session at $150.60 on 11/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $149.61, while the highest price level was $151.89. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Splunk Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results.

Increases Annual Recurring Revenue 15% to $4.0 Billion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 74.93 percent and weekly performance of -0.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 51.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, SPLK reached to a volume of 6531783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Splunk Inc [SPLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPLK shares is $146.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Splunk Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on Nov-30-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Splunk Inc is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 127.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPLK in the course of the last twelve months was 29.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.62.

SPLK stock trade performance evaluation

Splunk Inc [SPLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, SPLK shares gained by 2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.76 for Splunk Inc [SPLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.29, while it was recorded at 151.37 for the last single week of trading, and 112.27 for the last 200 days.

Splunk Inc [SPLK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Splunk Inc [SPLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.33 and a Gross Margin at +77.10. Splunk Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.60.

Return on Total Capital for SPLK is now -7.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -495.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.58. Additionally, SPLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Splunk Inc [SPLK] managed to generate an average of -$34,733 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Splunk Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.62 and a Current Ratio set at 1.62.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Splunk Inc [SPLK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPLK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Splunk Inc go to 25.10%.

Splunk Inc [SPLK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SPLK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SPLK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SPLK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.