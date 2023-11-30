Market cap of ProSomnus Inc [OSA] reaches 15.41M – now what?

- Advertisements -

ProSomnus Inc [NASDAQ: OSA] gained 13.97% on the last trading session, reaching $0.94 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:17 PM that ProSomnus, the Leading Non-CPAP Obstructive Sleep Apnea Therapy, Reports Record Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Record quarterly revenue of $7.1 million represents an increase of 41.5% year-over-year and seventh consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth.

ProSomnus Inc represents 16.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.41 million with the latest information. OSA stock price has been found in the range of $0.68 to $1.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 27.29K shares, OSA reached a trading volume of 4209931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ProSomnus Inc [OSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSA shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProSomnus Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for OSA stock

ProSomnus Inc [OSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.65. With this latest performance, OSA shares gained by 49.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.08 for ProSomnus Inc [OSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7502, while it was recorded at 0.8365 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9707 for the last 200 days.

ProSomnus Inc [OSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ProSomnus Inc [OSA] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.17 and a Gross Margin at +52.94. ProSomnus Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.84.

Return on Total Capital for OSA is now -33.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.17. Additionally, OSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 262.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 99.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ProSomnus Inc [OSA] managed to generate an average of -$55,390 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.ProSomnus Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.38 and a Current Ratio set at 1.53.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ProSomnus Inc [OSA]

The top three institutional holders of OSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.