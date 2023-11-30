Market cap of Camber Energy Inc [CEI] reaches 26.65M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Camber Energy Inc [AMEX: CEI] price plunged by -1.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Camber Energy Reports Significantly Higher Revenues Post VKIN Merger.

Stockholders’ Equity also Significantly Greater as a Result of Merger.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented diversified energy company, today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which is the Company’s first quarterly filing following the completion of the previously disclosed merger with Viking Energy Group, Inc. (the “Merger”). As a result of the Merger, among other things:

A sum of 3150411 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.92M shares. Camber Energy Inc shares reached a high of $0.26 and dropped to a low of $0.24 until finishing in the latest session at $0.25.

The one-year CEI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.0. The average equity rating for CEI stock is currently 5.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Camber Energy Inc [CEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEI shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEI stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

CEI Stock Performance Analysis:

Camber Energy Inc [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.34. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -31.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.37 for Camber Energy Inc [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3228, while it was recorded at 0.2661 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8787 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Camber Energy Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -733.79 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. Camber Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18039.52.

Additionally, CEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 201.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.78.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Camber Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Camber Energy Inc [CEI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CEI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CEI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.