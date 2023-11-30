Market cap of Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI] reaches 7.29B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Bath & Body Works Inc [NYSE: BBWI] surged by $0.78 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $32.465 during the day while it closed the day at $32.05. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Bath & Body Works to Present at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference.

A live audio webcast will be available at the time of the event and may be accessed through the Events and Presentations section of the company’s website at https://investors.bbwinc.com/financial-reporting/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived and available at the same location for 90 days after the conclusion of the live event.

Bath & Body Works Inc stock has also gained 8.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BBWI stock has declined by -15.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.05% and lost -23.94% year-on date.

The market cap for BBWI stock reached $7.29 billion, with 229.00 million shares outstanding and 225.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, BBWI reached a trading volume of 3763477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBWI shares is $38.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBWI stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.54.

BBWI stock trade performance evaluation

Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.02. With this latest performance, BBWI shares gained by 9.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.12 for Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.17, while it was recorded at 30.66 for the last single week of trading, and 35.61 for the last 200 days.

Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.17 and a Gross Margin at +43.03. Bath & Body Works Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.50.

Return on Total Capital for BBWI is now 32.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.86. Additionally, BBWI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 157.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI] managed to generate an average of $13,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Bath & Body Works Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 1.39.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc go to 4.21%.

Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BBWI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BBWI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.