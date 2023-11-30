Market cap of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE] reaches 3.76B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [NYSE: APLE] price plunged by -0.96 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Apple Hospitality REIT Completes Acquisition of Embassy Suites by Hilton South Jordan Salt Lake City.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the 192-room Embassy Suites by Hilton South Jordan Salt Lake City (the “Hotel”) for approximately $36.8 million, or $191,000 per key.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“We are pleased to expand our portfolio with the acquisition of this ideally located Embassy Suites by Hilton in South Jordan,” said Nelson Knight, President, Real Estate and Investments of Apple Hospitality. “South Jordan is a thriving, dynamic city in the Salt Lake City metropolitan area that has experienced strong economic, employment and population growth in recent years and is projected to see continued expansion well into the future. With its central location on the Wasatch Front, South Jordan offers easy access to a wide range of demand generators for business, leisure and group travel unique to Utah. As we continue to explore different opportunities, we remain focused on pursuing transactions that cultivate and refine our current portfolio and enhance long-term shareholder value. We have two additional hotels under contract for purchase and continue to underwrite numerous opportunities.”.

A sum of 3675683 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.99M shares. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares reached a high of $16.71 and dropped to a low of $16.44 until finishing in the latest session at $16.45.

- Advertisements -

The one-year APLE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.32. The average equity rating for APLE stock is currently 1.89, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLE shares is $18.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLE stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for APLE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.63.

APLE Stock Performance Analysis:

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, APLE shares gained by 7.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.72 for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.83, while it was recorded at 16.50 for the last single week of trading, and 15.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.64 and a Gross Margin at +22.07. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Total Capital for APLE is now 4.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.88. Additionally, APLE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE] managed to generate an average of $2,298,492 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of APLE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in APLE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in APLE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.