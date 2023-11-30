Market Analysts see Phillips 66 [PSX] gaining to $146. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] jumped around 4.22 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $122.22 at the close of the session, up 3.58%. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM that Phillips 66 Comments on Letter from Elliott Investment Management.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) today issued the following statement regarding a letter from Elliott Investment Management L.P. (Elliott):.

The Phillips 66 Board and management team welcome the perspectives of our shareholders and value their input. Over the last several weeks, the company has held discussions with Elliott and plans to continue a constructive dialogue.

Phillips 66 stock is now 17.43% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PSX Stock saw the intraday high of $123.87 and lowest of $121.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 125.19, which means current price is +36.19% above from all time high which was touched on 09/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, PSX reached a trading volume of 6868784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phillips 66 [PSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $131.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

How has PSX stock performed recently?

Phillips 66 [PSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.10. With this latest performance, PSX shares gained by 8.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.24 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.21, while it was recorded at 119.04 for the last single week of trading, and 105.98 for the last 200 days.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 [PSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.92 and a Gross Margin at +7.51. Phillips 66’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.47.

Return on Total Capital for PSX is now 22.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phillips 66 [PSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.77. Additionally, PSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phillips 66 [PSX] managed to generate an average of $847,231 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.58.Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

Earnings analysis for Phillips 66 [PSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to -7.50%.

Insider trade positions for Phillips 66 [PSX]

The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PSX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PSX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.