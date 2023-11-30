Market Analysts see Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] gaining to $31. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Equitable Holdings Inc [NYSE: EQH] gained 1.35% or 0.4 points to close at $29.96 with a heavy trading volume of 3276607 shares. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Equitable Holdings to Participate in the 2023 Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced today that Mark Pearson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Equitable Holdings, and Robin Raju, Chief Financial Officer of Equitable Holdings, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:40 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be accessible on the Equitable Holdings Investor Relations website at ir.equitableholdings.com. Please log on to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the event to download and install any necessary software. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website shortly following the conclusion of the live webcast.

It opened the trading session at $29.79, the shares rose to $30.325 and dropped to $29.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EQH points out that the company has recorded 22.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -36.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, EQH reached to a volume of 3276607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $34.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 128.11.

Trading performance analysis for EQH stock

Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.28. With this latest performance, EQH shares gained by 14.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.87 for Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.58, while it was recorded at 29.56 for the last single week of trading, and 27.17 for the last 200 days.

Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.45. Equitable Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.73.

Return on Total Capital for EQH is now 8.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 283.41. Additionally, EQH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,104.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] managed to generate an average of $217,683 per employee.Equitable Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.16.

Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc go to 19.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH]

The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EQH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EQH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.