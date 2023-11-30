Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA] is -94.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: KTRA] jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.40 at the close of the session, up 5.25%. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Kintara Therapeutics Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) (“Kintara” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2023 and provided a corporate update.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Kintara Therapeutics Inc stock is now -94.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KTRA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.4961 and lowest of $0.335 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.50, which means current price is +25.40% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 430.86K shares, KTRA reached a trading volume of 5555428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

What do top market gurus say about Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTRA shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

How has KTRA stock performed recently?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.18. With this latest performance, KTRA shares dropped by -89.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.00 for Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4409, while it was recorded at 0.3601 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4876 for the last 200 days.

- Advertisements -

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for KTRA is now -236.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -233.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -233.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -147.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA] managed to generate an average of -$861,706 per employee.Kintara Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.23 and a Current Ratio set at 0.23.

Insider trade positions for Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]

The top three institutional holders of KTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KTRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KTRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.