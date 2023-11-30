JP Morgan slashes price target on Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ESPR] closed the trading session at $1.27 on 11/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.19, while the highest price level was $1.29. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 10:30 AM that Esperion Presents CLEAR Outcomes Analysis of Inflammation as Predictor of Cardiovascular Risk at American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2023.

– A Prespecified, Exploratory Analysis of Participants Reports Those with Higher Baseline Inflammation More Likely to Experience a Major Cardiovascular Event (MACE), Cardiovascular Death, and All-Cause Mortality Compared to Those with the Lowest Inflammation –.

– 21.6% Reduction in Vascular Inflammatory Marker High Sensitivity C-reactive Protein (hsCRP) in Patients Taking Bempedoic Acid –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -79.61 percent and weekly performance of 6.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 53.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, ESPR reached to a volume of 4002345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESPR shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40.

ESPR stock trade performance evaluation

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.72. With this latest performance, ESPR shares gained by 53.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.68 for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9729, while it was recorded at 1.2360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7573 for the last 200 days.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -237.83 and a Gross Margin at +63.61. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -309.58.

Return on Total Capital for ESPR is now -71.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.88. Additionally, ESPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 279.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 203.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] managed to generate an average of -$1,174,166 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.21 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. go to 16.90%.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ESPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ESPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ESPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.