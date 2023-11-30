Jabil Inc [JBL] Revenue clocked in at $34.70 billion, up 68.97% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Jabil Inc [NYSE: JBL] price plunged by -11.82 percent to reach at -$15.44. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Jabil Updates Fiscal 2024 Outlook.

Company to Present at Upcoming Conference.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced it is updating its outlook for fiscal 2024.

A sum of 9291377 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.63M shares. Jabil Inc shares reached a high of $120.00 and dropped to a low of $111.62 until finishing in the latest session at $115.24.

- Advertisements -

The one-year JBL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.66. The average equity rating for JBL stock is currently 1.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Jabil Inc [JBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBL shares is $143.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBL stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Jabil Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jabil Inc is set at 4.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

JBL Stock Performance Analysis:

Jabil Inc [JBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.01. With this latest performance, JBL shares dropped by -4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.49 for Jabil Inc [JBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.24, while it was recorded at 127.78 for the last single week of trading, and 102.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jabil Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jabil Inc [JBL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.62 and a Gross Margin at +8.19. Jabil Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.36.

Return on Total Capital for JBL is now 25.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jabil Inc [JBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.91. Additionally, JBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jabil Inc [JBL] managed to generate an average of $3,466 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.77.Jabil Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

JBL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jabil Inc go to 12.00%.

Jabil Inc [JBL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of JBL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JBL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JBL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.