Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ] stock Initiated by Rosenblatt analyst, price target now $5

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: INVZ] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.91 during the day while it closed the day at $1.78. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Innoviz Technologies Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: INVZ) (the “Company” or “Innoviz”), a leading Tier-1 supplier of high-performance, automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference – Senior management will hold individual virtual meetings with investors, and participate in a fireside chat moderated by Barclays, on November 29, 2023 at 8:40am ET. Registration for the live webcast of the event is available here.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd stock has also loss -7.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INVZ stock has declined by -24.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.46% and lost -54.71% year-on date.

The market cap for INVZ stock reached $290.39 million, with 163.14 million shares outstanding and 155.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, INVZ reached a trading volume of 3697031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVZ shares is $8.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Innoviz Technologies Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innoviz Technologies Ltd is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

INVZ stock trade performance evaluation

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.29. With this latest performance, INVZ shares gained by 31.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.29 for Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7433, while it was recorded at 1.8760 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7160 for the last 200 days.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -2212.89 and a Gross Margin at -145.44. Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2105.41.

Return on Total Capital for INVZ is now -50.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.67. Additionally, INVZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ] managed to generate an average of -$427,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.35 and a Current Ratio set at 5.51.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]: Institutional Ownership

