ICU Medical, Inc. [ICUI] Stock trading around $84.64 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

ICU Medical, Inc. [NASDAQ: ICUI] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $87.58 during the day while it closed the day at $84.64. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 6:28 PM that Carlyle Group and WP Carey Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, November 30:.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Carlyle Group Inc. (NASD: CG) will replace ICU Medical Inc. (NASD: ICUI) in the S&P MidCap 400. ICU Medical will replace PacWest Bancorp (NASD: PACW) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is acquiring PacWest Bancorp in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. Post-merger, Banc of California will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600. ICU Medical is more representative of the small-cap market space.

ICU Medical, Inc. stock has also gained 1.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ICUI stock has declined by -42.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.60% and lost -46.25% year-on date.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for ICUI stock reached $2.04 billion, with 24.00 million shares outstanding and 20.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 243.53K shares, ICUI reached a trading volume of 5004368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ICU Medical, Inc. [ICUI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICUI shares is $130.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICUI stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ICU Medical, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICU Medical, Inc. is set at 3.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICUI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.24.

ICUI stock trade performance evaluation

ICU Medical, Inc. [ICUI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, ICUI shares dropped by -14.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICUI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.60 for ICU Medical, Inc. [ICUI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.49, while it was recorded at 84.57 for the last single week of trading, and 151.97 for the last 200 days.

ICU Medical, Inc. [ICUI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ICU Medical, Inc. [ICUI] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.67 and a Gross Margin at +29.11. ICU Medical, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.26.

Return on Total Capital for ICUI is now -0.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ICU Medical, Inc. [ICUI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.02. Additionally, ICUI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ICU Medical, Inc. [ICUI] managed to generate an average of -$5,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.ICU Medical, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 2.62.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ICU Medical, Inc. [ICUI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICUI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICU Medical, Inc. go to 16.00%.

ICU Medical, Inc. [ICUI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ICUI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ICUI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ICUI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.