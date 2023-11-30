Humana Inc. [HUM] Is Currently -5.49 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Humana Inc. [NYSE: HUM] slipped around -28.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $482.41 at the close of the session, down -5.49%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 8:42 AM that Value-Based Care Benefits Patients and Physicians, New Report Shows.

Humana’s 10th annual report underscores the success of value-based care.

Value-based care is smarter healthcare that lowers costs and keeps Medicare Advantage members healthier, according to the tenth annual Value-Based Care Report released today from Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM).

Humana Inc. stock is now -5.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HUM Stock saw the intraday high of $526.47 and lowest of $480.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 558.04, which means current price is +13.97% above from all time high which was touched on 05/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, HUM reached a trading volume of 5038959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Humana Inc. [HUM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUM shares is $583.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUM stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Humana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Humana Inc. is set at 13.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.86.

How has HUM stock performed recently?

Humana Inc. [HUM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.86. With this latest performance, HUM shares dropped by -6.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.35 for Humana Inc. [HUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 501.98, while it was recorded at 507.49 for the last single week of trading, and 491.68 for the last 200 days.

Humana Inc. [HUM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Humana Inc. [HUM] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.54. Humana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.02.

Return on Total Capital for HUM is now 14.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Humana Inc. [HUM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.76. Additionally, HUM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Humana Inc. [HUM] managed to generate an average of $41,818 per employee.Humana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Earnings analysis for Humana Inc. [HUM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Humana Inc. go to 13.80%.

Insider trade positions for Humana Inc. [HUM]

The top three institutional holders of HUM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HUM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HUM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.