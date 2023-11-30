Freshworks Inc [FRSH] gain 39.02% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Freshworks Inc [NASDAQ: FRSH] price surged by 4.93 percent to reach at $0.96. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Freshworks Appoints Mika Yamamoto as Chief Customer and Marketing Officer.

Former F5, Microsoft, Adobe executive brings stellar track record to lead new go-to-market function for the multi-domain global business software company.

A sum of 3692047 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.43M shares. Freshworks Inc shares reached a high of $21.125 and dropped to a low of $19.91 until finishing in the latest session at $20.45.

The one-year FRSH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.61. The average equity rating for FRSH stock is currently 1.88, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Freshworks Inc [FRSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSH shares is $23.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSH stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Freshworks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freshworks Inc is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRSH in the course of the last twelve months was 113.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.24.

FRSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Freshworks Inc [FRSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.07. With this latest performance, FRSH shares gained by 16.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.25 for Freshworks Inc [FRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.64, while it was recorded at 19.34 for the last single week of trading, and 17.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Freshworks Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freshworks Inc [FRSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.86 and a Gross Margin at +80.69. Freshworks Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.61.

Return on Total Capital for FRSH is now -20.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Freshworks Inc [FRSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.32. Additionally, FRSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freshworks Inc [FRSH] managed to generate an average of -$42,987 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Freshworks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.24 and a Current Ratio set at 4.24.

FRSH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freshworks Inc go to 30.00%.

Freshworks Inc [FRSH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FRSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of shares, which is approximately %. BLACKROCK INC., holding shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with stock with ownership which is approximately %.