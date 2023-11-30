Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] Is Currently 2.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] gained 2.59% or 0.62 points to close at $24.59 with a heavy trading volume of 4454369 shares. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Franklin Templeton Canada Launches New Social Impact Equity Fund.

Innovative strategy provides Canadian investors access to socially focused investments contributing to achieving seven of the key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the launch of Franklin Martin Currie Improving Society Fund, which provides Canadian investors access to socially focused investments that have the potential for long-term capital growth.

It opened the trading session at $24.20, the shares rose to $24.71 and dropped to $24.085, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BEN points out that the company has recorded 2.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -12.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

- Advertisements -

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, BEN reached to a volume of 4454369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $23.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Franklin Resources, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources, Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.32.

Trading performance analysis for BEN stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.84. With this latest performance, BEN shares gained by 9.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.53 for Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.64, while it was recorded at 23.99 for the last single week of trading, and 26.11 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.81 and a Gross Margin at +73.86. Franklin Resources, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.71.

Return on Total Capital for BEN is now 5.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.62. Additionally, BEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] managed to generate an average of $91,859 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources, Inc. go to -6.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]

The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.