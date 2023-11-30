For TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX], Analyst sees a drop to $12. What next?

- Advertisements -

TG Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TGTX] price plunged by -1.11 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM that TG Therapeutics to Participate in the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference.

Fireside chat scheduled for Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 2:10 PM ET.

A sum of 3172692 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.41M shares. TG Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $13.20 and dropped to a low of $12.47 until finishing in the latest session at $12.49.

The one-year TGTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.09. The average equity rating for TGTX stock is currently 1.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $27.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

TGTX Stock Performance Analysis:

TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, TGTX shares gained by 69.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.41 for TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.18, while it was recorded at 12.65 for the last single week of trading, and 16.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TG Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -6924.20 and a Gross Margin at +71.99. TG Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7121.54.

Return on Total Capital for TGTX is now -84.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -134.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.77. Additionally, TGTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] managed to generate an average of -$877,588 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.TG Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.95 and a Current Ratio set at 5.53.

TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TGTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TGTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.