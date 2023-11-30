For Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO], Analyst sees a rise to $36. What next?

- Advertisements -

Patterson Companies Inc. [NASDAQ: PDCO] plunged by -$5.42 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $28.00 during the day while it closed the day at $26.01. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Patterson Companies Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Operating Results.

Second quarter reported net sales increased 1.6 percent year-over-year to $1.65 billion.

Internal sales increased 1.0 percent year-over-year, driven by dental consumables growth of 2.9 percent; excluding certain infection control products, internal sales of dental consumables increased 4.7 percent year-over-year.

Patterson Companies Inc. stock has also loss -19.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PDCO stock has declined by -15.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.69% and lost -7.21% year-on date.

The market cap for PDCO stock reached $2.49 billion, with 96.35 million shares outstanding and 85.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 970.03K shares, PDCO reached a trading volume of 4525003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDCO shares is $34.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Patterson Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson Companies Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

PDCO stock trade performance evaluation

Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.42. With this latest performance, PDCO shares dropped by -14.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.01 for Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.39, while it was recorded at 30.84 for the last single week of trading, and 29.42 for the last 200 days.

Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.38 and a Gross Margin at +21.22. Patterson Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.21.

Return on Total Capital for PDCO is now 16.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.19. Additionally, PDCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] managed to generate an average of $27,310 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.30.Patterson Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.56.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Patterson Companies Inc. go to 6.93%.

Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PDCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of PDCO shares, BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.