For Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG], Analyst sees a drop to $33. What next?

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [NYSE: IPG] surged by $0.46 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $30.90 during the day while it closed the day at $30.64. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Interpublic Declares Common Stock Dividend.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. stock has also gained 1.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IPG stock has declined by -6.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.61% and lost -8.02% year-on date.

The market cap for IPG stock reached $11.74 billion, with 386.50 million shares outstanding and 381.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, IPG reached a trading volume of 3172382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 15.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

IPG stock trade performance evaluation

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, IPG shares gained by 9.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.53 for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.11, while it was recorded at 30.45 for the last single week of trading, and 34.18 for the last 200 days.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.58 and a Gross Margin at +14.37. Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.58.

Return on Total Capital for IPG is now 17.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.22. Additionally, IPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG] managed to generate an average of $16,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. go to 4.80%.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IPG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IPG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.