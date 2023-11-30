Expedia Group Inc [EXPE] Is Currently 0.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Expedia Group Inc [NASDAQ: EXPE] gained 0.24% on the last trading session, reaching $135.75 price per share at the time. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Expedia Awards Grants to Nonprofits Through New Made To Travel Fund.

$1.5M in Grants Issued to Organizations Working to Remove Barriers to Travel.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On Giving Tuesday Expedia® announced its Made to Travel™ Fund, a new program that awards grants to nonprofits that share the common goal of removing barriers to travel. In its first year, the Fund has awarded more than $1.5M in grants to a diverse set of organizations working with underserved or underrepresented travelers. Whether it’s making air travel more accessible, sponsoring birthright trips to Africa or helping kids in under-resourced communities get passports, each grant recipient is committed to creating greater access to life-changing travel experiences.

Expedia Group Inc represents 147.76 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.85 billion with the latest information. EXPE stock price has been found in the range of $135.36 to $138.73.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, EXPE reached a trading volume of 7803565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Expedia Group Inc [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $133.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc is set at 4.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 46.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 9.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for EXPE stock

Expedia Group Inc [EXPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, EXPE shares gained by 42.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.36 for Expedia Group Inc [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.90, while it was recorded at 136.08 for the last single week of trading, and 105.04 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc [EXPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.99 and a Gross Margin at +79.01. Expedia Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.02.

Return on Total Capital for EXPE is now 10.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expedia Group Inc [EXPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 286.99. Additionally, EXPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 286.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expedia Group Inc [EXPE] managed to generate an average of $21,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Expedia Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Expedia Group Inc [EXPE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc go to 24.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Expedia Group Inc [EXPE]

The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EXPE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.