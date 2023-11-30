Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA] is -96.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: CNXA] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.3699 during the day while it closed the day at $0.34. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 8:11 AM that Connexa Announces Quarterly and Half Year Results.

Connexa Records 59 Percent Improvement in Operating Loss for Quarter Ended October 2023 and 72 Percent Improvement Year-to-Date.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc stock has also loss -18.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNXA stock has declined by -91.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -94.78% and lost -96.32% year-on date.

The market cap for CNXA stock reached $0.26 million, with 0.77 million shares outstanding and 0.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 958.18K shares, CNXA reached a trading volume of 1233204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNXA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

CNXA stock trade performance evaluation

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.52. With this latest performance, CNXA shares dropped by -63.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.58 for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7035, while it was recorded at 0.3862 for the last single week of trading, and 5.2456 for the last 200 days.

- Advertisements -

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA] shares currently have an operating margin of -221.30 and a Gross Margin at -30.23. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -254.74.

Return on Total Capital for CNXA is now -127.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -283.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -363.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA] managed to generate an average of -$2,808,647 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.06 and a Current Ratio set at 0.19.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CNXA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CNXA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CNXA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.