Cigna Group [CI] fell -20.66% so far this year. What now?

Cigna Group [NYSE: CI] loss -8.11% or -23.21 points to close at $262.87 with a heavy trading volume of 7558312 shares. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Express Scripts Introduces New Option To Give Clients Maximum Simplicity in Drug Pricing.

Express Scripts ClearNetworkSM offers employers and health plans a new option for simple, “cost-plus” pharmacy pricing for brand, generic, and specialty medications.

Express Scripts, the pharmacy benefits management (PBM) business of Evernorth, a subsidiary of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), today announced a new pharmacy network option, Express Scripts ClearNetworkSM, for its clients – including employers, government organizations, and health plans. It is designed for clients seeking an option for cost-based pricing for prescription drugs and pharmacy services and a seamless experience for their employees and members. Through Express Scripts ClearNetwork, clients pay a straight-forward estimated acquisition cost for individual medications, in addition to a small markup for pharmacy dispensing and service costs.

It opened the trading session at $283.15, the shares rose to $287.60 and dropped to $262.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CI points out that the company has recorded 6.25% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -9.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, CI reached to a volume of 7558312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cigna Group [CI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CI shares is $349.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Cigna Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cigna Group is set at 7.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.06.

Trading performance analysis for CI stock

Cigna Group [CI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.24. With this latest performance, CI shares dropped by -13.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.48 for Cigna Group [CI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 294.77, while it was recorded at 282.27 for the last single week of trading, and 278.69 for the last 200 days.

Cigna Group [CI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cigna Group [CI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.47. Cigna Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.70.

Return on Total Capital for CI is now 10.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cigna Group [CI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.57. Additionally, CI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cigna Group [CI] managed to generate an average of $93,520 per employee.Cigna Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

Cigna Group [CI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cigna Group go to 11.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cigna Group [CI]

The top three institutional holders of CI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.