China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] moved up 30.16: Why It’s Important

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX: CPHI] closed the trading session at $0.13 on 11/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.11, while the highest price level was $0.23. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM that China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Announced the Completion of Third Party Testing of Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Device.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) (“China Pharma”, or the “Company”), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, today announced that its Dry Eye Disease (DED) therapeutic device has passed third-party testing and is preparing to apply for market launch to the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China.

According to a disclosure by the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center on June 6, 2023, an epidemiological survey of DED showed that approximately 344 million patients are suffering from DED worldwide, accounting for 30% of the total number of ophthalmic outpatient visits, with an annual increase of 10%. There are about 80 million DED patients in China, ranking second in ophthalmic diseases.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -86.45 percent and weekly performance of 41.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -61.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, CPHI reached to a volume of 104928553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2010.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Pharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

CPHI stock trade performance evaluation

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.35. With this latest performance, CPHI shares gained by 26.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.50 for China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1161, while it was recorded at 0.1054 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3079 for the last 200 days.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.79 and a Gross Margin at -6.55. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.02.

Return on Total Capital for CPHI is now -22.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.13. Additionally, CPHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] managed to generate an average of -$16,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.29 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]: Institutional Ownership

