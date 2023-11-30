Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] Is Currently -24.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] loss -24.19% or -0.05 points to close at $0.16 with a heavy trading volume of 11362300 shares. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 12:25 PM that Cenntro Electric Group Announces Reverse Stock Split to Regain Nasdaq Compliance.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) (“Cenntro” or “the Company”), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced that it will effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock to seek to regain compliance with the minimum $1.00 bid price per share requirement of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) by the December 18, 2023 deadline.

The Company’s common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Friday, December 1, 2023, and will continue to trade under the symbol “CENN”. The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse stock split will be Q6519V146.

It opened the trading session at $0.21, the shares rose to $0.21 and dropped to $0.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CENN points out that the company has recorded -47.25% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, CENN reached to a volume of 11362300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.64. With this latest performance, CENN shares dropped by -3.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.88 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2098, while it was recorded at 0.2122 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3341 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -583.90 and a Gross Margin at -5.75. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1231.16.

Return on Total Capital for CENN is now -20.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.35. Additionally, CENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] managed to generate an average of -$394,582 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.15 and a Current Ratio set at 4.21.

The top three institutional holders of CENN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CENN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CENN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.