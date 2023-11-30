Cameco Corp. [CCJ] is 99.51% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Cameco Corp. [NYSE: CCJ] closed the trading session at $45.23 on 11/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.73, while the highest price level was $45.60. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 2:57 PM that Cameco and Brookfield Complete Acquisition of Westinghouse Electric Company Creating a Powerful Platform for Strategic Growth.

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless specified otherwise.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231107426694/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 99.51 percent and weekly performance of -0.26 percent. The stock has been moved at 69.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.13M shares, CCJ reached to a volume of 4004435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cameco Corp. [CCJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $49.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Cameco Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corp. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 70.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.31.

CCJ stock trade performance evaluation

Cameco Corp. [CCJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, CCJ shares gained by 19.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.05 for Cameco Corp. [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.28, while it was recorded at 45.11 for the last single week of trading, and 32.63 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corp. [CCJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cameco Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.31 and a Current Ratio set at 3.85.

Cameco Corp. [CCJ]: Institutional Ownership

