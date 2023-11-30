BofA Securities slashes price target on Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Xcel Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.59% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.03%. The company report on October 27, 2023 at 6:05 AM that Xcel Energy Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Report.

Third quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.19 in 2023 compared with $1.18 in 2022.

Third quarter diluted ongoing earnings per share were $1.23 in 2023 compared with $1.18 in 2022.

Over the last 12 months, XEL stock dropped by -13.53%. The one-year Xcel Energy, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.51. The average equity rating for XEL stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.11 billion, with 551.82 million shares outstanding and 550.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, XEL stock reached a trading volume of 4314036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $63.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Xcel Energy, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy, Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

XEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, XEL shares gained by 2.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.96 for Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.02, while it was recorded at 60.47 for the last single week of trading, and 62.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xcel Energy, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.90 and a Gross Margin at +20.40. Xcel Energy, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.36.

Return on Total Capital for XEL is now 5.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.49. Additionally, XEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL] managed to generate an average of $144,884 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Xcel Energy, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

XEL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy, Inc. go to 6.80%.

Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in XEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in XEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.