Blackstone Inc [BX] gain 52.42% so far this year. What now?

Blackstone Inc [NYSE: BX] traded at a high on 11/29/23, posting a 3.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $111.37. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Blackstone to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2023 US Financial Services Conference.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced today that Jon Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer, is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 2023 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:20pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Shareholders section of Blackstone’s website at http://ir.blackstone.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Blackstone’s website shortly after the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4453491 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Blackstone Inc stands at 1.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.23%.

The market cap for BX stock reached $134.71 billion, with 710.28 million shares outstanding and 704.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.23M shares, BX reached a trading volume of 4453491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blackstone Inc [BX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $106.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for BX in the course of the last twelve months was 101.44.

How has BX stock performed recently?

Blackstone Inc [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.28. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 20.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.14 for Blackstone Inc [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.45, while it was recorded at 107.91 for the last single week of trading, and 95.36 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc [BX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.15 and a Gross Margin at +98.77. Blackstone Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.84.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 11.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Inc [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.82. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blackstone Inc [BX] managed to generate an average of $372,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

Earnings analysis for Blackstone Inc [BX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc go to 9.78%.

Insider trade positions for Blackstone Inc [BX]

The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.