BioVie Inc [BIVI] Stock trading around $1.96 per share: What’s Next?

BioVie Inc [NASDAQ: BIVI] traded at a low on 11/29/23, posting a -60.72 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.96. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM that BioVie Announces Efficacy Data from Phase 3 Trial of NE3107 in Patients with Mild to Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9092053 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BioVie Inc stands at 22.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.45%.

The market cap for BIVI stock reached $73.97 million, with 36.43 million shares outstanding and 13.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 474.70K shares, BIVI reached a trading volume of 9092053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BioVie Inc [BIVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIVI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for BioVie Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioVie Inc is set at 0.84 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

How has BIVI stock performed recently?

BioVie Inc [BIVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -54.84. With this latest performance, BIVI shares dropped by -49.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.06 for BioVie Inc [BIVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.65, while it was recorded at 4.41 for the last single week of trading, and 5.40 for the last 200 days.

BioVie Inc [BIVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BIVI is now -197.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -275.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -528.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -182.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioVie Inc [BIVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.00. Additionally, BIVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioVie Inc [BIVI] managed to generate an average of -$2,791,990 per employee.BioVie Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.72 and a Current Ratio set at 1.72.

Insider trade positions for BioVie Inc [BIVI]

