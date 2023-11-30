Bernstein slashes price target on Stellantis N.V [STLA] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Stellantis N.V [NYSE: STLA] jumped around 1.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $21.57 at the close of the session, up 5.12%. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Stellantis Announces Executive Changes in North America.

Stellantis North America today named two executives to key roles in support of the Jeep brand as the region prepares for its electric offensive in 2024. Both moves are effective December 1.

William Peffer is named responsible for Jeep brand North America. Peffer joined the Company in 2020 where he has served as CEO of Maserati North America. Previously, he was COO of Kia Motors America.

Stellantis N.V stock is now 51.90% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STLA Stock saw the intraday high of $21.76 and lowest of $21.3388 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.74, which means current price is +48.91% above from all time high which was touched on 11/29/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.97M shares, STLA reached a trading volume of 10491061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Stellantis N.V [STLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $25.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for STLA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.03.

How has STLA stock performed recently?

Stellantis N.V [STLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.89. With this latest performance, STLA shares gained by 19.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.69 for Stellantis N.V [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.48, while it was recorded at 20.62 for the last single week of trading, and 18.10 for the last 200 days.

Stellantis N.V [STLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stellantis N.V [STLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.74 and a Gross Margin at +18.58. Stellantis N.V’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.35.

Return on Total Capital for STLA is now 22.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stellantis N.V [STLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.71. Additionally, STLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stellantis N.V [STLA] managed to generate an average of $61,678 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Stellantis N.V’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

Earnings analysis for Stellantis N.V [STLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V go to -6.51%.

Insider trade positions for Stellantis N.V [STLA]

The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in STLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in STLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.