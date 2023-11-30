Barclays slashes price target on Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [NYSE: PEG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.72% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.33%. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM that PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend for the Fourth Quarter of 2023.

The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) today declared a $0.57 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the company for the fourth quarter of 2023.

All dividends for the fourth quarter are payable on or before December 29, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 8, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, PEG stock rose by 8.47%. The one-year Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.23. The average equity rating for PEG stock is currently 2.15, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.54 billion, with 498.31 million shares outstanding and 497.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, PEG stock reached a trading volume of 3874214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEG shares is $65.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEG in the course of the last twelve months was 42.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.45.

PEG Stock Performance Analysis:

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.33. With this latest performance, PEG shares gained by 5.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.16 for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.80, while it was recorded at 64.37 for the last single week of trading, and 61.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.14 and a Gross Margin at +28.14. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.93.

Return on Total Capital for PEG is now 9.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.17. Additionally, PEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] managed to generate an average of $82,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.45 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

PEG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. go to 5.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PEG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PEG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.