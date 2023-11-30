Barclays lifts Metlife Inc [MET] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Metlife Inc [NYSE: MET] slipped around -0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $63.16 at the close of the session, down -0.05%. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM that Amid Continued Economic Uncertainty, Demonstrating Employee Care Is Key for Small Business Owners, Research Shows.

Insights from MetLife’s Employee Benefit Trends Study 2023 show that employee care nearly doubles small business employee loyalty and engagement.

Against the backdrop of the current uncertain economic landscape and the increasing cost of living for Americans due to inflation, it’s imperative that small business employers focus on demonstrating care across the employee experience, including supporting the financial health of their employees, even as their own business challenges mount. According to insights from MetLife’s U.S. Employee Benefit Trends Study 2023, financial health of small business employees has decreased 10% year over year – 1.5 times the rate experienced by employees at larger organizations – all while the costs of running a small business increase and competition becomes fiercer.

Metlife Inc stock is now -12.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MET Stock saw the intraday high of $64.05 and lowest of $63.135 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 77.33, which means current price is +29.03% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 4411090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Metlife Inc [MET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $77.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Metlife Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metlife Inc is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.97.

How has MET stock performed recently?

Metlife Inc [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 6.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.22 for Metlife Inc [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.70, while it was recorded at 63.22 for the last single week of trading, and 60.24 for the last 200 days.

Metlife Inc [MET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Metlife Inc [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.43. Metlife Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.63.

Return on Total Capital for MET is now 1.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Metlife Inc [MET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.14. Additionally, MET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Metlife Inc [MET] managed to generate an average of $56,422 per employee.Metlife Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.98.

Earnings analysis for Metlife Inc [MET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Metlife Inc go to 11.50%.

Insider trade positions for Metlife Inc [MET]

The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.