AZEK Company Inc [AZEK] Stock trading around $33.43 per share: What’s Next?

AZEK Company Inc [NYSE: AZEK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.99% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.35%. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM that The AZEK Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Results.

Strong Fourth Quarter Financial Performance Driven by Residential Sales and Margin Execution; Significantly Improved Quarterly Net Profit Margin and Delivered Record Adjusted EBITDA Margin; Record Full-Year Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow.

Over the last 12 months, AZEK stock rose by 92.02%. The one-year AZEK Company Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.35. The average equity rating for AZEK stock is currently 1.35, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.99 billion, with 155.97 million shares outstanding and 146.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, AZEK stock reached a trading volume of 5426833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AZEK Company Inc [AZEK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZEK shares is $37.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZEK stock is a recommendation set at 1.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for AZEK Company Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AZEK Company Inc is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZEK in the course of the last twelve months was 18.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.85.

AZEK Stock Performance Analysis:

AZEK Company Inc [AZEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.35. With this latest performance, AZEK shares gained by 30.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.22 for AZEK Company Inc [AZEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.67, while it was recorded at 31.91 for the last single week of trading, and 27.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AZEK Company Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AZEK Company Inc [AZEK] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.50 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. AZEK Company Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.55.

Return on Total Capital for AZEK is now 6.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AZEK Company Inc [AZEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.87. Additionally, AZEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AZEK Company Inc [AZEK] managed to generate an average of $34,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.AZEK Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.85 and a Current Ratio set at 2.99.

AZEK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZEK Company Inc go to 11.10%.

AZEK Company Inc [AZEK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AZEK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AZEK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AZEK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.