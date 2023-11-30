Aegon Ltd. [AEG] moved up 2.42: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Aegon Ltd. [NYSE: AEG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.42% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.99%. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 1:00 AM that Aegon’s trading update for third quarter 2023.

Please click here to access all 3Q 2023 Trading Update related documents The Hague, November 16, 2023 – Continued commercial momentum in US business and increased capital generation.

Operating capital generation before holding funding and operating expenses increases by 16% compared with the third quarter of 2022 to EUR 354 million reflecting business growth and improved underwriting variances.

Over the last 12 months, AEG stock rose by 15.76%. The one-year Aegon Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.61. The average equity rating for AEG stock is currently 2.19, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.38 billion, with 1.96 billion shares outstanding and 1.88 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, AEG stock reached a trading volume of 4090638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aegon Ltd. [AEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEG shares is $5.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Aegon Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aegon Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.03.

AEG Stock Performance Analysis:

Aegon Ltd. [AEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.99. With this latest performance, AEG shares gained by 13.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.99 for Aegon Ltd. [AEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.95, while it was recorded at 5.40 for the last single week of trading, and 4.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aegon Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aegon Ltd. [AEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.58. Aegon Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.66.

Return on Total Capital for AEG is now -5.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aegon Ltd. [AEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.25. Additionally, AEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aegon Ltd. [AEG] managed to generate an average of -$55,221 per employee.Aegon Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.38.

Aegon Ltd. [AEG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AEG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AEG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.